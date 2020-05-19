Left Menu
Lockdown 4: Delhi govt orders staggered working hours for industrial firms

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations including allowing industrial firms in the national capital whose name starts with A to L to function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, while those firms with names from M to Z to operate from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm. "In order to ensure staggering of work/business hours, industrial establishments shall be permitted to function in staggered business hours. Industrial firms whose registered name starts with M/s A to M/s L may function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, whereas firms whose registered name starts with M/s M to M/s Z may function from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm," read the order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Earlier on Monday, stating that the Delhi government has to slowly move towards the 'opening of the economy' amid the crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference here, said: "We used lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19." In view of Lockdown 4.0, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/Union Territories to demarcate areas in Green, Orange, and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

According to the MHA guidelines, "In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed." The Delhi government also said that RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) shall not prevent any person from performing their services and duties which has been permitted under these guidelines. No passes/e-passes for movement for any permitted activities from any authority shall be required.

The Delhi CM further said that wearing a mask will be mandatory in the national capital, which has reported 10,054 COVID-19 positive cases so far including 160 deaths. (ANI)

