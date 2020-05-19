Thai cabinet approves plan for Thai Airways bankruptcy court restructuring

Thailand's cabinet approved a plan to bring Thai Airways International Pcl to the bankruptcy court for debt restructuring, the prime minister said on Tuesday. "It was a difficult decision," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha told reporters at a news briefing.

The plan replaces a previous rescue package where the airline would seek a government-guaranteed loan. "The government has reviewed all dimensions ... we have decided to petition for restructuring and not let Thai Airways go bankrupt. The airline will continue to operate," Prayuth said.