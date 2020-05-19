Left Menu
One CRPF, 3 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday said that one new positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the force, while three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by BSF.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday said that one new positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the force, while three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by BSF. "One positive reported from GC Delhi and further admitted at Isolation ward CH Delhi. The total number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at 295," informed the CRPF.

A total of 28 personnel have recovered today. The total cases are inclusive of 205 recovered cases so far. As of now, there are 89 personnel who are active cases while one has succumbed to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the BSF.

"Three new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. They are under treatment in designated COVID hospitals," said the BSF. The BSF further informed that 22 COVID-19 positive personnel have been discharged from hospitals across Delhi. The total recovered personnel now stand at 214.

The number of active cases now stand at 144. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

