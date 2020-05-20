53 trains, 4,257 buses have facilitated travel of migrant workers from Haryana to their native places: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that 53 trains and 4,257 buses have facilitated the travel of migrant workers from the State to their native homes till now.

"A total of 53 trains have departed from Haryana till now and with 4,257 buses, more than 2 lakh migrant workers have been facilitated to their native homes. We have always helped the migrant workers and will go to any length to help them," said Khattar.

According to the latest update from the website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana has reported 964 cases of COVID-19 so far. 627 patients have been cured, discharged or migrated. 14 COVID-19 patients have died in the State so far. (ANI)