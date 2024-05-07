Left Menu

Stubbs Smashes 41, Propels Delhi Capitals to 221/8

Tristan Stubbs' quickfire 41 helped Delhi Capitals reach 221/8 against Rajasthan Royals. Fraser-McGurk (50) and Porel (65) provided the platform before Ashwin's 3/24 triggered a collapse. Stubbs' cameo lifted DC's total, hitting three sixes and three fours off 20 balls.

Updated: 07-05-2024 21:22 IST
Tristan Stubbs smashed a quickfire 41 off 20 balls to lift Delhi Capitals to 221 for eight against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20 balls) and Abhishek Porel (65; 36 balls) set the perfect platform for DC. The duo put together 60 runs in just 26 balls before India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/24) triggered a collapse.

After DC were 150/5 inside 14 overs, the South African played a cameo, hitting three sixes and three fours to prop the home team's total.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 221 for 8 in 20 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 50, Abhishek Porel 65; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

