Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karunakaran Nair Haripal appointed as additional judge of Kerala HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:59 IST
Karunakaran Nair Haripal appointed as additional judge of Kerala HC

A judicial officer was appointed as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court on Thursday. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the name of Karunakaran Nair Haripal for his elevation to the high court, to the central government on May 12. On an earlier occasion, the SC collegium had rejected Haripal’s name recommended by the Kerala High Court collegium as he did not fulfill the age criteria laid down for those seeking elevation to the high court through judicial officers' quota, sources in the government said. He had then made a representation to the SC collegium stating that in certain previous recommendations, the apex court panel had ignored the age criteria while giving weightage to other aspects, the sources said. "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Karunakaran Nair Haripal, to be an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office till May 8, 2022," the law ministry notification said. A judicial officer should be 58-and-a-half year old on the day a vacancy arises in a high court to be considered under the judicial officers' quota for elevation to HC. Additional judges are usually made permanent judges after two years based on their performance. PTI NAB SRY

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China considers bill limiting Hong Kong opposition activity

Chinas ceremonial parliament will consider a bill that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson said Thursday, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the territorys own lawmaking body in enacting legis...

Soccer-Dutchman Stam named head coach of Cincinnati

Former Netherlands and Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has been named head coach of FC Cincinnati, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Stam replaced fellow Dutchman Ron Jans, who resigned as head coach in February following ...

73-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll now four

A 73-year old woman, who returned to the state from Mumbai and tested positive for COVID-19, died here late Thursday night, officials said. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Kerala.The three other deaths include that of a four-month-old ...

Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume

Turkeys exports of milk and other dairy products to China will resume, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Thursday and added that 54 Turkish companies will be able to export to China.In February, Turkey temporarily halted imports of lives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020