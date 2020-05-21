Russia says U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies treaty will affect all members -RIA

Russia says U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies treaty will affect all members -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:03 IST
The U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies treaty will affect the interests of all of its participants, who are also members of NATO, RIA state news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Thursday. Russia has not violated the treaty and nothing prevents the continuation of talks on technical issues that the U.S. says are the violations by the Russian side, Grushko said.
The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administration's latest move to pull the country from a major global treaty.
- READ MORE ON:
- Open Skies treaty
- Russian
- RIA
- NATO
- Trump
ALSO READ
EU aims to counter Chinese, Russian influence at Balkan summit
FIFA expects to get evidence in May of Russian doping cases
UK's `Captain Tom' inspires campaign by 97-year-old Russian
Russian economic activity down 33% from pre-lockdown levels - economy minister
2 Russian doctors dead, 1 in ICU after mysterious accidents