Left Menu
Development News Edition

446 persons fined in Madurai for not wearing face mask

Authorities collected a total fine of Rs 49,800 from 446 persons who came out without wearing masks here on Thursday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-05-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 03:43 IST
446 persons fined in Madurai for not wearing face mask
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities collected a total fine of Rs 49,800 from 446 persons who came out without wearing masks here on Thursday. Various preventive measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection in the Madurai district. The district collector had warned that everyone should wear a face mask while out in public spaces otherwise a fine would be imposed.

Out of the 446 persons who were fined in Madurai, 316 persons were fined in the municipal area while 130 persons in the rural areas. A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

New Board announced to provide strategic advice to Stats NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work outside Silicon Valley

Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, accelerating the tech sectors geographic diversification away from its home in Silicon Vall...

Greyhound to pay $125,000 penalty, ban U.S. buses from idling while parked

Greyhound Lines, the largest U.S. bus company, agreed to pay a 125,000 penalty to the District of Columbia and will bar idling by buses when parked nationwide, according to a court filing on Thursday. Greyhound, a unit of FirstGroup PLC, ag...

ANALYSIS-U.S. strikes at a Huawei prize: chip juggernaut HiSilicon

The latest U.S. government action against Chinas Huawei takes direct aim the companys HiSilicon chip division--a business that in a few short years has become central to Chinas ambitions in semiconductor technology but will now lose access ...

G2 sweep Astrails to win Group A at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

G2 Esports made quick work of Astralis with a sweep on Thursday to win Group A and advance to the upper bracket at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event. G2 dispatched Astralis 2-0, bringing both teams to 2-1, and claimed the top spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020