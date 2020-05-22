Third suspect charged with murder of Georgia unarmed black jogger

A third suspect has been charged with felony murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black man killed while jogging through a Georgia neighborhood, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thursday.

William "Roddie" Bryan, Jr., 50, of Brunswick, Georgia, was charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in February, the GBI said in a short statement.

Bryan had come forward as the man who shot a video of the slaying that went viral, drawing outrage over the death from celebrities and activists.