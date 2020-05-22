Japan asks China to be open about its aims after defence spending hike

Japan asks China to be open about its aims after defence spending hikeReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:18 IST
Japan's chief government spokesman on Friday urged China to be open about what it spends on its military and its security goals after Beijing announced a 6.6% increase in its annual defence budget.
"China continues to announce big defense spending increases and we urge it to be transparent about that spending, its military strength and national defence policy," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular press briefing.
