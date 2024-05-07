Left Menu

Human Remains Found in Water Tank on University Campus in Greater Noida

They used to fight often, the official said.Additional Police Commissioner law and order Shivhari Meena said the husband and his mother are absconding.Police teams have been formed and a hunt has been launched to arrest the duo, Meena said.An in-depth investigation is underway.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:47 IST
Human Remains Found in Water Tank on University Campus in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman's body was found in a water tank on the roof her residence at a university in Greater Noida, with police suspecting the role of her 33-year-old absconding husband, officials said on Tuesday.

Kaushal's body was found on Monday in the cemented water tank on the roof of the servants' quarters at the Gautam Buddh University, where her husband Kapil works as a class-four employee, police said.

According to police, who cited accounts by neighbours, the couple had a heated argument the night before her death. Kapil's mother also lived with them.

The PRV control room was informed about the incident on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

''Officials of the Ecotech-I police station went to the spot for investigation and found the body of the woman, whose husband is a class-four employee,'' the spokesperson said.

''According to the neighbours and people who live nearby, there was a fight between the husband and the wife over some issue till 3 am. They used to fight often,'' the official said.

Additional Police Commissioner (law and order) Shivhari Meena said the husband and his mother are absconding.

Police teams have been formed and a hunt has been launched to arrest the duo, Meena said.

''An in-depth investigation is underway. Further legal proceedings are being carried out,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024