105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally 1710

105 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till noon today, according to information provided by the State Health Department.

ANI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:57 IST
105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally 1710
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

105 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till noon today, according to information provided by the State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 1,710, including 1,080 active cases. While 588 patients have been discharged after treatment, 42 deaths (including one due to 'non-COVID' cause) have been reported in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases. While 48,533 patients have either been cured and discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far.

