WB govt taking every effort under Mamata's leadership to tackle cyclone Amphan damage, COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi

West Bengal government has taken all efforts under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to tackle the situation caused by Cyclone Amphan and COVID-19 crisis, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"Dealing with COVID-19 requires social distancing whereas battling the Amphan cyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, the West Bengal government under the leadership of Mamata ji has taken every effort to deal with the situation. We are with them in these adverse times," said Prime Minister Modi here.

The Prime Minister has also announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan."Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance will be given to West Bengal. Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to the cyclone in parts of West Bengal," said the Prime Minister.The Prime Minister said all aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed and the Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time.The Centre will send a team to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the cyclone and the current situation of the affected areas of West Bengal.Speaking about the aerial survey, which he conducted with Banerjee, the Prime Minister said: "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives due to the cyclone. Centre and State are working together to provide all possible help to people. With the Governor and the Chief Minister, an aerial survey was done. They have also briefed me on the prevailing situation."Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. (ANI)