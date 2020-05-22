Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt taking every effort under Mamata's leadership to tackle cyclone Amphan damage, COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi

West Bengal government has taken all efforts under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to tackle the situation caused by Cyclone Amphan and COVID-19 crisis, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:11 IST
WB govt taking every effort under Mamata's leadership to tackle cyclone Amphan damage, COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal government has taken all efforts under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to tackle the situation caused by Cyclone Amphan and COVID-19 crisis, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"Dealing with COVID-19 requires social distancing whereas battling the Amphan cyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, the West Bengal government under the leadership of Mamata ji has taken every effort to deal with the situation. We are with them in these adverse times," said Prime Minister Modi here.

The Prime Minister has also announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan."Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance will be given to West Bengal. Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to the cyclone in parts of West Bengal," said the Prime Minister.The Prime Minister said all aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed and the Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time.The Centre will send a team to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the cyclone and the current situation of the affected areas of West Bengal.Speaking about the aerial survey, which he conducted with Banerjee, the Prime Minister said: "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives due to the cyclone. Centre and State are working together to provide all possible help to people. With the Governor and the Chief Minister, an aerial survey was done. They have also briefed me on the prevailing situation."Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Rajasthan is th...

ANALYSIS-U.S. strikes at a Huawei prize: chip juggernaut HiSilicon

The latest U.S. government action against Chinas Huawei takes direct aim at the companys HiSilicon chip division--a business that in a few short years has become central to Chinas ambitions in semiconductor technology but will now lose acce...

SASSA to serve minimum clients in Mpumalanga due to lockdown

Due to lockdown and strict restrictions, the South African Social Security Agency SASSA in Mpumalanga says it can only serve a minimum number of clients a day.SASSA Mpumalangas spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said social distance measures affe...

Bengal suffered losses of Rs 1 lakh crore due to Amphan: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that West Bengal has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone Amphan that has devastated the state. After conducting an aerial survey of some of the affected areas and atten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020