HC directs Delhi govt to conclude action against minorities panel chief Zafarul Islam over controversial post

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi government to conclude the process under the provisions of Delhi Minorities Commission Act against Zafarul Islam Khan in accordance with law within two weeks for posting a controversial post on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:55 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi government to conclude the process under the provisions of Delhi Minorities Commission Act against Zafarul Islam Khan in accordance with law within two weeks for posting a controversial post on social media. A Bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula on Thursday directed Delhi government and Lt Governor to conclude the process under Section 4(4)(f) of the Delhi Minorities Commission Act against Zafarul Islam Khan and listed the matter for further hearing on June 23.

The court issued the directions after taking note of petitioner Vikram Gahlot's submission that despite the order, no show-cause notice has been issued to Khan till date. Thereafter, the court issued a fresh notice to the Centre, Delhi government, Lt Governor and Khan on the petition. Delhi government, which filed a status report, today said that Lt Governor has already given directions to initiate action as per provision of Section 4 of the Delhi Minorities Commission Act against DMC Chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan and the administrative department has been directed through the chief secretary to take appropriate action as per the law.

The administrative department has processed the file for taking action as per law with the proposal to seek a reply from the Secretary, DMC regarding reply from Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairperson, DMC in respect of social media post and Commission's view on social media post, the plea said. "Further, action as per provision of Section 4 of the Delhi Minorities Commission Act, 1999, may be taken as per the directions of Lt Governor. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority," the government said in its status report.

The plea against the inaction of Delhi government against the Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam Khan for indulging into questionable acts was filed through advocate Dhananjay Jain. It also challenged the legislative competence of Delhi Vidhan Sabha to pass Delhi Minorities Commission Act, under which the said commission has been established, and has prayed for same being declared invalid.

Khan had, in a tweet dated April 28, allegedly made "aggressive communal and anti-national utterances". The plea sought the removal of Khan from the post of Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission over the controversial post on the social media platform. (ANI)

