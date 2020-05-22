DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 22

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MAY 22 ** TOKYO - Japan's finance minister, Taro Aso, and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a meeting, followed by a news briefing. - 0930 GMT

ATLANTA, Georgia - US Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Atlanta on Friday to meet with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board meets after its two-day World Assembly during COVID-19 outbreak. - 1000 GMT DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at a Dublin event - 0930 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 25 ** BALTIMORE, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump attends Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore.

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioners Thierry Breton, Vera Jourova and Maros Sefcovic speak to EU lawmakers on the upcoming Commission initiatives, related to the digital agenda and rule of law, among others. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – Informal Video conference of EU members of the European Economic Area Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a videoconference with Adrian Hasler, the prime minister of Liechtenstein, an alpine country located between Switzerland and Austria. - 1430 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after online talks, on topics including the coronavirus pandemic, with the premiers of the country’s eastern federal states. - 1315 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a think-tank event ahead of Germany's EU Council Presidency - 1730 GMT

MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 28

BRUSSELS - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 29

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a videoconference with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga. - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - Video conference of foreign affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 31 NIUE - Assembly election. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 2

BERLIN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential office head Andriy Yermak will pay a visit to Berlin. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5 SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 08 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 09

MOSCOW - OPEC ministers meeting via video conference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 MOSCOW - OPEC+ ministers meeting via video conference.

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials’ meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

