U.S. condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -Pompeo

U.S. condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -PompeoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:12 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday rebuked China for its proposed national security legislation on Hong Kong, calling it arbitrary and disastrous and saying it could impact U.S. treatment of and relationship with the territory.
"The United States condemns the... proposal to unilaterally and arbitrarily impose national security legislation on Hong Kong," Pompeo said in a statement. "The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status under U.S. law."
