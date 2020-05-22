5 more CRPF personnel in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday reported five new positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi. "Five people who have tested COVID-19 positive have been shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar," read an official statement released by the CRPF.

It further read that one of its personnel from 31 Battalion has been discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. "With the latest update, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus been reported in CRPF stands at 340, including 125 active, 213 recovered and 2 deaths," CRPF said. (ANI)