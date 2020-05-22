5 more CRPF personnel in Delhi test positive for COVID-19
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday reported five new positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:03 IST
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday reported five new positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi. "Five people who have tested COVID-19 positive have been shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar," read an official statement released by the CRPF.
It further read that one of its personnel from 31 Battalion has been discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. "With the latest update, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus been reported in CRPF stands at 340, including 125 active, 213 recovered and 2 deaths," CRPF said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
First special train from Delhi to ferry home about 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh: Official.
Delhi's first special train to leave for MP with 1,200 migrants on Thursday
First special train for migrant workers to leave from Delhi for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday: Official.
Delhi govt should make policy to start online sale, home delivery of liquor: Plea in Delhi HC
Delhi govt will give ex gratia of Rs one crore to family of Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar who died of COVID-19: CM Arvind Kejriwal.