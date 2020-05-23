Institutional quarantine for arriving passengers in J-K
The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday issued guidelines for screening and institutional quarantine of passengers coming from outside the Union Territory by all modes of transport, including air, train to mitigate the possibility of spread of COVID-19.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 10:12 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday issued guidelines for screening and institutional quarantine of passengers coming from outside the Union Territory by all modes of transport, including air, train to mitigate the possibility of spread of COVID-19. To curb the spread of COVID-19 in the UT, authorities will keep all the passengers coming to the UT under institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested using RT-PCR.
"All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & will be tested for #COVID19 using RTPCR test," read the official tweet. The officials will be following the procedure under the Disaster Management Act 2005 amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. "If an individual is tested negative, they will be sent home otherwise to the hospital," added the statement.
As of Saturday, there are 1489 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UT, however, 720 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Ministry. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Territory
- COVID
- Jammu and Kashmir
- J&K
- Disaster Management Act
ALSO READ
Indore reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 1,727
Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms
Australia to provide Pacific nations rapid COVID-19 test kits
World Bank provides US$500m to help Ecuador in COVID response, economic recovery
On COVID-19, China either made a terrible mistake or probably it was incompetence: Trump