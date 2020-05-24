Left Menu
HC seeks reply from AI on plea over safety measures in flights

Updated: 24-05-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 12:47 IST
The Bombay High Court has sought a response from the Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a petition of an AI pilot, claiming the airline was not following safety measures for COVID-19 while bringing back Indians stranded abroad. The pilot, Deven Kanani, in his plea claimed a circular issued by the Government of India on March 23, 2020 laid some conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while bringing back Indians stranded abroad due to the pandemic.

However, the condition pertaining to keeping the middle seat between two passengers empty was not being followed by the Air India, he said in the plea. Kanani submitted photographs of an Air India flight operated between San Francisco and Mumbai where all seats were occupied.

Air India counsel Abhinav Chandrachud, however, opposed the plea and told the high court that the circular of March 23 has been now superseded with a new circular issued by the Government of India on May 22, 2020, while permitting domestic flights to operate from May 25 The new circular does not say the middle seat needs to be kept empty, Chandrachud told the court. He said all precautions required to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are taken while bringing back passengers to India from abroad.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja on Friday, however, noted that a cursory glance at the circular dated May 22 indicates that it applies only to domestic operations and not to international operations. The bench directed Air India and DGCA to file affidavits clarifying their stand and posted the petition for further hearing on June 2.

The court also allowed Kanani to amend his petition to challenge the circular of May 22.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

UP govt banned mobile phones inside COVID-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh

Questioning the Uttar Pradesh governments decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ban was put in place to hide ...

India needs to improve contract enforcement, upgrade infra to attract companies, say experts

India needs to improve contract enforcement mechanism and upgrade infrastructure to attract companies looking to move away from China and seeking other investment destinations, feel experts. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created unique oppor...

UK PM's adviser must quit over lockdown drive- Conservative lawmaker

A lawmaker from Britains ruling Conservative Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who travelled 400 km 250 miles from London to northern England during lockdown w...

Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher reopens after coronavirus closure

Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors on Sunday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The church, situated in Jerusalems Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, en...
