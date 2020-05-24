Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea's Kim, in 1st appearance in weeks, vows to bolster nuclear 'deterrence'

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:08 IST
N.Korea's Kim, in 1st appearance in weeks, vows to bolster nuclear 'deterrence'
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a meeting to discuss the country's nuclear capabilities, state media said on Sunday, marking his first appearance in three weeks after a previous absence sparked global speculation about his health. Ruling Workers' Party officials wore face masks to greet Kim as he entered the meeting of the party's powerful Central Military Commission, state television showed, but no one including Kim was seen wearing a mask during the meeting.

Amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, the meeting discussed measures to bolster North Korea's armed forces and "reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces," state news agency KCNA said. The meeting discussed "increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation," adopting "crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces," it said.

Kim has made an unusually small number of outings in the past two months, with his absence from a key anniversary prompting speculation about his condition, as Pyongyang has stepped up measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korea says it has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but South Korea's intelligence agency has said it cannot rule out that the North has had an outbreak.

U.S.-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the virus began. The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, expressed hope on Sunday that the United States and North Korea could resume meaningful dialogue as soon as possible, "and not squander away the hard-earned results of the (previous) engagement."

North Korea's pledge to boost its nuclear capabilities coincides with news reports that the United States might conduct its first full-fledged nuclear test since 1992, noted Leif-Eric Easley, who teaches international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "The intention in Washington for pondering such a move may be to pressure Russia and China to improve arms-control commitments and enforcement," Easley said. "But not only might this tack encourage more nuclear risk-taking by those countries, but it could also provide Pyongyang an excuse for its next provocation."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China could have set GDP growth goal around 6% had there been no coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Chinas annual economic growth target could have been set around 6 had the new coronavirus epidemic not happened, according to state media reports on Saturday. The Chinese government on Friday omitted a gros...

Air France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -minister

Air France will have to drastically reduce its domestic air traffic in exchange for state loan guarantees, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday. Domestic routes were served by alternatives in the form of high-speed tra...

Bank of Maharashtra sanctions Rs 2,789 cr loans over 3 months to MSMEs, others

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Sunday said it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,789 crore to MSME, self-help group, agricultural and retail borrowers to help them meet their liquidity mismatches caused due to coronavirus crisis over the l...

Track and field athletes to start outdoor training on Monday, only fitness regimen initially

Track and field athletes will return to outdoor training on Monday after two months of being confined to their rooms due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown but the early focus will be entirely on their fitness regimens to avoid injury. Athl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020