Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greensill drops libel suit against Reuters over bond story

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:11 IST
Greensill drops libel suit against Reuters over bond story
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greensill Capital said it has dropped a libel suit against Reuters over a story that said that the financing group had provided a false statement to market participants in 2018. The statement related to bonds it had issued the prior year on behalf of commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.

Greensill said in the May 2018 statement that the Scottish government had approved a guarantee related to a hydropower plant in Kinlochleven owned by Gupta's GFG Alliance, which the bonds were secured against. Reuters reported in July last year that Scotland said no approval had been given for a guarantee.

Greensill filed a claim for defamation against Reuters in England's High Court in August 2019 over the article. London's High Court ruled earlier this month that the article did not imply that the financing group had knowingly provided a false statement to market investors over bonds it had issued in 2017.

On Tuesday, Greensill said in a statement it had "chosen to withdraw our claim and concentrate on the important role we can play in assisting our clients at this challenging time globally." It said that the judge at the preliminary trial concluded that "the Reuters' article should not, and cannot, be taken to mean that we are guilty, or even suspected, of having knowingly issued a false statement or committed market abuse."

Reuters said it was pleased by the outcome. "The judge upheld the meaning of the Reuters article as published -- that Greensill provided a false statement to the bond market," a Reuters spokeswoman said. "Our reporting was fair and accurate, and we stand by it."

Reuters, founded in London in 1851 and now owned by Toronto-based Thomson Reuters, is one of the world's largest news organizations.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Modi speaks with Sri Lankan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday on completing 50 years as a parliamentarian. The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Spoke t...

Locust control operations stepped up amidst wave of locust swarms sweeps

Amidst a wave of locust swarms sweeping across western and northwestern India, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare DACFW has stepped up locust control operations in the affected states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya ...

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

UCO Bank slashes lending rate by 40 basis points

UCO Bank on Wednesday said it has reduced the repo based lending rate by 40 basis points to 6.90 per cent, reflecting the cut announced by the Reserve Bank of India RBI. As a result, the retail and MSME loans would get cheaper by 40 basis p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020