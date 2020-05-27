Berlin: Germany expects China to respect rule of law in Hong Kong

Berlin: Germany expects China to respect rule of law in Hong KongReuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:35 IST
Germany expects China to respect the rule of law in Hong Kong, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after security legislation proposed by Beijing has raised international alarm over freedoms in the former British crown colony.
Hong Kong should retain a high degree of autonomy, Ulrike Demmer said at a regular news conference when asked about the proposed security laws.
ALSO READ
Arkansas professor accused of not disclosing ties to China
China launches two satellites to test space-based communications technology
China announces new tariff waivers for some U.S. imports
China shares drop on virus resurgence fears, deepening factory deflation
China auto sales fall in April but loss narrows