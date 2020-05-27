French court rejects request to release Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga

A French court on Wednesday rejected a request to release Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga under court supervision.

The court rejected his lawyer's argument that Kabuga should be released on bail because of poor health, saying continued detention ensured he would not abscond.

Kabuga, who can appeal the decision, is accused of financing and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that slaughtered some 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus in 1994.