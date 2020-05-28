Kerala HC seeks govt,KSEB views on high water levels in dams

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the views of the government and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on the basis of a judge's letter seeking steps taken to manage high level of water stored in dams which may cause a flood situation when monsoon rains start lashing the state. A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, treated as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) the letter written by Justice Devan Ramachandran highlighting the high water level in various dams in the state.

In his letter dated May 14, Justice Ramachandran referred to recent news reports that the water levels in the various dams are already high and said even normal rainfall this year may lead to flooding as experienced by the state in 2018 and 2019. "Recent news reports tend to show that the levels in the various dams are already high, in comparison to what it should be in normal circumstances at this time, on account of reduced electricity generation caused by the Covid-19 lockdown; and, therefore, that even normal rainfall this year may replicate the horror of flooding which had unfolded in the years 2018-2019.

This may not be taken to mean that the inundation of the two years past was solely because of unregulated dams but this could certainly be one of the many contributing factors," the letter said.