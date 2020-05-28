Left Menu
Bus controversy: UP Cong chief's bail plea postponed

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:08 IST
A special MP-MLA court on Thursday postponed the hearing on Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's bail plea in connection with the bus controversy till May 30. Judge P K Rai passed the order as an application was moved by District Government Counsel (DGC) Manoj Kumar Tripathi on behalf of the prosecution, saying the relevant comments could not reach him from the police station concerned and as such, the hearing was not possible.

Lallu was arrested on May 20 on allegations that he provided false documents regarding buses to ferry migrant workers back to Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested twice on that day -- first in Agra for sitting on a dharna against the Yogi Adityanath administration for not granting permission to the buses, arranged for the migrants by the Congress, to enter the state.

He was granted bail by an Agra court and released, but was arrested again there in connection with another case filed in Lucknow regarding forgery of documents for the buses. PTI CORR ABN RC.

