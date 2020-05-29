Nigeria Government reveals details to employ 1,000 persons from 774 local areas

The Nigeria Government has revealed the details of its plan to employ at 1,000 persons from each of the 774 local government areas in the country, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The initiative will start on October 1 and each beneficiary will be paid N20,000 monthly to carry out public works, the minister of state for labor and employment, Festus Keyamo has announced this on Thursday.

Keyamo provided more details of the program, saying each state will have a committee to choose those to be employed and the jobs they will perform.

He said political leaders in all areas will be allowed to select not more than 10 percent of the beneficiaries in their areas.

In October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, approved a Pilot Special Public Works Programme in the Rural Areas.

The program was domiciled in the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for implementation.

The Special Public Works in the Rural Areas is an employment- intensive technique acquired and adapted by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) from one of the capacity-building collaborations with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the late 1980s to the middle of the 1990s.

The Project was tagged ILO/NDE Labour Based/ Light Equipment Methods of Construction, Rehabilitation, and maintenance of Public Infrastructure.