Left Menu

Ram Mandir Issue: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav's Comment Draws Fire from CM Adityanath

The map of the temple is not appropriate and not up to the mark as per Vastu, he claimed.CM Adityanath said Yadavs statement shows the reality of the SP, the Congress and their INDIA bloc partners.These people are not only playing with the faith of India for vote bank but are also challenging the divine authority of Lord Shri Ram. History is witness to the fact that whoever has challenged the divine authority has faced misfortune, he was quoted as saying in a statement here.Ram Gopal Yadavs statement is an insult to the Sanatan faith of millions of Ram devotees.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:15 IST
Ram Mandir Issue: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav's Comment Draws Fire from CM Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav has courted controversy with his remarks that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is ''bekaar (useless)'' as it has not been properly constructed, inviting sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who said that this shows the ''reality'' of the INDIA bloc.

Asked why opposition leaders did not go to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yadav told a news channel, ''Roz Ram ka darshan karte hein (We pay obeisance to Lord Ram daily)''.

To another query about visiting the Ayodhya temple, he said, ''Wo mandir bekaar ka hai (That temple is useless)''.

''Are temples constructed like this? See the old temples... they are not constructed like this - from south to north. The map (of the temple) is not appropriate and not up to the mark as per 'Vastu','' he claimed.

CM Adityanath said Yadav's statement shows the reality of the SP, the Congress and their INDIA bloc partners.

''These people are not only playing with the faith of India for vote bank but are also challenging the divine authority of Lord Shri Ram. History is witness to the fact that whoever has challenged the divine authority has faced misfortune,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement here.

''Ram Gopal Yadav's statement is an insult to the Sanatan faith of millions of Ram devotees. The faith of those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram Temple is being attacked. Indian society cannot accept this at all,'' the CM said, adding that the intention behind the statement was to hurt people's feelings.

''Efforts are being made to preserve the vote bank by following the policy of appeasement. Their reality is clearly visible from such statements,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024