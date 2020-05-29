Left Menu
Over 27 lakh migrant labourers have returned, more to come: UP Addl Chief Secy

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Friday said that more than 27 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state and added that efforts are being made to bring back all the stranded migrants workers.

Over 27 lakh migrant labourers have returned, more to come: UP Addl Chief Secy
UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

He also said that arrangements are being made for the employment of migrant workers. Chief Minister Yogi Aditynanath held a meeting with Indian Industrial Association (IIA) here today and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the employment of migrant workers who have returned to the state.

This comes as migrant workers stranded across the country are being transported back to their home States amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. IIA advisor Rajnish Sethi said that businesses are going through a rough patch due to the coronavirus lockdown and added that it has caused a shortage of workers in the country.

He also said that arrangements are being made for the employment of migrant workers. Chief Minister Yogi Aditynanath held a meeting with Indian Industrial Association (IIA) here today and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the employment of migrant workers who have returned to the state.

This comes as migrant workers stranded across the country are being transported back to their home States amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. IIA advisor Rajnish Sethi said that businesses are going through a rough patch due to the coronavirus lockdown and added that it has caused a shortage of workers in the country.

"IIA has signed an MOU with the Uttar Pradesh government. We have assured the government of around three lakh migrant labourers. I hope the Uttar Pradesh government takes initiative in skill mapping and submits to the association," Sethi said. He further said that the Chief Minister has stated that almost 30 lakh migrant workers have come back to the State.

"If skill mapping and skill development are conducted successfully, we can recruit 50 per cent of the migrant labourers in the state," he added. (ANI)

