Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan plans to raise $1.5bln in Eurobonds, officials say

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:27 IST
Pakistan plans to raise $1.5bln in Eurobonds, officials say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan plans to raise $1.5 billion through Eurobonds to bridge a balance of payments gap for the financial year beginning July 1, two government officials said on Friday.

With the country's fiscal deficit likely to rise as high as 9.4% and a shortfall in revenues due to COVID-19 economic losses, Pakistan desperately needs funds to stave off a balance of payment pressure caused by dwindling foreign reserves and a current account deficit. "Pakistan plans to launch these bonds in the next fiscal year. Exact dates and amounts can't be confirmed at the moment as it depends on the market situation," an official at the finance ministry told Reuters.

Another official at Pakistan's ministry of economic affairs said Pakistan wants to raise an estimated $1.5 billion. Both officials requested anonymity. The Pakistani economy is likely to contract -1% to -1.5% in the current financial year, which ends in just over a month, on June 30, according to the International Monetary Fund and the country's finance ministry.

The plan is subject to approval from Pakistan's cabinet. Its terms would be made public at launching. In the current financial year, Pakistan attracted over $4.4 billion in carry-trade funds through government financial instruments, including treasury bills and bonds, offering rates as high as 13%.

Pakistan's central bank recently cut its policy rate drastically to cope with the coronavirus. Over $4.1 billion has flowed out of government instruments to date as the effects of the global pandemic hit markets. Pakistan is also expecting more multilateral and bilateral external inflows in the next financial year, including the IMF, as well as debt relief from G20 countries.

Moody's has placed Pakistan's local and foreign currency long-term issuer B3 ratings under review for downgrade, citing a potential default on private sector debt.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 29

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Haryana Chief Secretary directs district administrations to take steps if locust swarms enter state

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Friday directed the Agriculture department and district administrations to take all necessary precautions in advance to tackle any potential attack of locust swarms in the state. The chief secre...

Fire in Ahmedabad building; man jumps off 4th floor, dies

A 38-year-old man died after he jumped off the fourth floor of a commercial complex on Ahmedabads Ashram Road in panic during a fire on Friday afternoon, officials said. As many as 30 persons had to be rescued from Sakar-7 building, where a...

Police free CNN reporter arrested live on TV covering Minneapolis protests

Police in Minneapolis released a CNN reporter who was led off in handcuffs along with his film crew while reporting live on television early Friday morning during violent protests in the city.Officers gave no explanation as they escorted re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020