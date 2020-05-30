Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab confirms 2,233 COVID-19 cases till now

Punjab has a total of 2,233 cases of coronavirus, said the state's Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:22 IST
Punjab confirms 2,233 COVID-19 cases till now
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab has a total of 2,233 cases of coronavirus, said the state's Health Department on Saturday. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab is 2,233 including 222 active cases, 1967 recovered/discharged and 44 deaths," reads an official statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing behind closed doors won't affect my performance: Jhingan

India defender Sandesh Jhingan on Saturday said playing in empty stadiums will not have a bearing on his performance though it is not something he was looking forward to. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill...

Man dies in family brawl, family accuses kin of attack; police deny attack

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday filed a case over the issue of family quarrel and suspicious death of a man after a fight in Chittoor district. The deceased identified as Gopi had a quarrel with his cousin Gangadharam in which Gopi, his b...

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...

Metro services to remain closed for commuters until further notice: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Saturday said that metro trains would remain closed for commuters until further notice. In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until furt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020