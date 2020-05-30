Punjab confirms 2,233 COVID-19 cases till now

Punjab has a total of 2,233 cases of coronavirus, said the state's Health Department on Saturday. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab is 2,233 including 222 active cases, 1967 recovered/discharged and 44 deaths," reads an official statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)