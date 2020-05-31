One constable, civilian killed as naxals open fire at police team in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

A police constable and a civilian were killed as Naxals opened fire at a police team in Karaikella police station area on Sunday, police said. Naxals were hiding in a civilian house along the roadside, said Indrajit Mahatha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Chaibasa.

Acting on information about the Naxals, police launched a massive search. "When the police party passed the encounter site, Naxals suddenly started firing. Since it was a civilian area, police had to take extreme precautions," said Mahatha.

"The Naxals managed to escape. Search operation is underway. The deceased constable was the bodyguard of an ASP who was also the part of search teams. This was the first time when they took shelter in a civilian house and fired upon police in the area," he added. (ANI)