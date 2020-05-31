Five more COVID-19 cases in Manipur
Five more cases of coronavirus were found in Manipur on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 71, the state government said.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:36 IST
Five more cases of coronavirus were found in Manipur on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 71, the state government said. "Manipur reports 5 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 71. The number of active cases stand at 60," the state government said.
A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
