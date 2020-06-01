Pune records 285 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 285 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune, said District Health Department on Sunday. The total positive cases reported in the district rose to 7750.

With the new death cases reported, the toll in the district climbed to 337. A total of 152 people were discharged on Sunday, the total number of people discharged in the state rise to 4,502. Maharashtra has so far reported 65,168 cases of coronavirus including 34,890 active cases. 28,081 people have been cured or discharged, while 2,197 people have died in the State.

India recorded the highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's corona count to 1,82,143, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. (ANI)