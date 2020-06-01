Left Menu
Chinese fighters flying 30-35 kms from Eastern Ladakh, India watching closely

Amid the ongoing tensions over People's Liberation Army (PLA) build up along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, India is keeping a close eye on the movement of Chinese fighter aircraft stationed around 100-150 kms at their bases in Hotan and Gargunsa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:40 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing tensions over the People's Liberation Army (PLA) build up along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, India is keeping a close eye on the movement of Chinese fighter aircraft stationed around 100-150 kms at their bases in Hotan and Gargunsa. "The Chinese have kept a fleet of around 10-12 fighter aircraft stationed there at the moment and they are also carrying out flying activity close to the Indian territory. We are keeping a close eye on the movement of these J-11 and J-7 fighter aircraft," sources told ANI here.

Their fighter aircraft have been carrying out sorties from air bases in Hotan and Gargunsa and fly 30-35 kms from our territory in Ladakh region, they said. Sources said they are more than the 10-kilometer distance from the Indian areas as per the international norms.

India had scrambled its Su-30 MKI in the first week in May when an Indian Army chopper and Chinese chopper were close to each other in the air. The Hotan base has been under the surveillance of the Indian agencies for quite some time now as the Pakistanis have been holding aerial exercise with the PLA Air Force there.

"Last year also, we had closely monitored a movement of six Pakistani JF-17s that flew from the Skardu airfield opposite the western side of Ladakh in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir to Hotan where they took part in an exercise named Shaheen-8," they said. On the Indian side also, the unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ladakh-based Surveillance and Target Acquisition batteries of defense forces and intelligence agencies are using their Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to carry out extensive reconnaissance of both sides of the LAC and Chinese positions along the Galwan Nala, the sources said.

