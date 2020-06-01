Delhi LG expresses condolences over death of sanitation worker

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of a sanitation worker of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). "Deeply saddened at the death of sanitation worker of SDMC. His untimely demise is an irreplaceable loss for the organisation. He will always be remembered as COVID warrior. Directed for all possible help to his family. My sincere condolences to the family members!" LG Baijal tweeted.

SDMC also expressed homage to the sanitation worker, late Subhash. "SDMC pays homage to a member of its family, Late Subhash, Safai Sainik, who made the greatest sacrifice in this fight against COVID," it tweeted from its official handle. (ANI)