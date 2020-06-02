Left Menu
Hong Kong leader says understands public concerns about security laws

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-06-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 07:44 IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she understood public concerns about Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation on the Asian financial hub as a draft was yet to be completed.

In her first public appearance after Washington said it will remove Hong Kong's preferential treatment in U.S. law, Lam said many accusations related to the proposed legislation were unfounded and urged for mutual respect in the city's relationship with the United States.

