Punjab Chief Minister launches anti-COVID awareness drive

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has launched a month-long drive, as part of 'Mission Fateh', to spread awareness about COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:46 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has launched a month-long drive, as part of 'Mission Fateh', to spread awareness about COVID-19. He urged the people of Punjab to follow social distancing norms, wash hands properly and wear face masks to make the state win the battle against the virus.

"We have to control the disease and take care of people of Punjab," Singh said. "The campaign, which will broaden the ambit of Mission Fateh beyond the frontline workers, will bring the people of Punjab into its fold to make the fight against COVID a battle of the people, by the people and for the people," said the Chief Minister.

Describing 'Mission Fateh' as a symbol of the resolve of the people of Punjab to check the spread of novel coronavirus through discipline, cooperation and compassion, the Chief Minister stressed the need for adherence to all safety protocols, cooperation with the state government through compliance with the lockdown restrictions, and compassion towards the poor. "It is a true reflection of the Punjabi spirit that can overcome all odds to emerge victorious," he added.

A series of activities will be launched as part of the campaign, which will be driven collaboratively by the Department of Information and Public Relations, as well as various NGOs, charitable institutions and social organisations, which will be encouraged to undertake similar drives within their localities, according to an official release. All the state government departments would come together and work in unison to create a positive atmosphere in the state, enabling the people to push forward and make 'Mission Fateh' successful.

"To implement the campaign in an effective and result-oriented manner, the Department of Information and Public Relations has prepared a comprehensive roadmap of activities aimed at spreading awareness on wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance, taking care of the elderly, remaining vigilant about the entry of outsiders in the locality, use of COVA App to track patients of the virus and maintaining safe distance from them," read the release. Other focus areas include creating awareness on the importance of home quarantine, symptoms of flu and actions thereafter, restrictions during Lockdown 5.0 and penalties/fines in case of violations, community mobilisation to jointly fight against the pandemic. (ANI)

