Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Karnataka CM holds video conference with DCs, SPs

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday interacted with District Collectors (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) regarding COVID- 19 situation in the State.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:10 IST
Combating COVID-19: Karnataka CM holds video conference with DCs, SPs
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday interacted with District Collectors (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) regarding COVID- 19 situation in the State. In the meeting held through a video conference, he said that DCs, SPs and the District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) be divided into taluks and ordered them to take appropriate measures to control COVID-19.

He was speaking today in a video conversation with District Collector, District Panchayat Chief Executives and Superintendents of Police in Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Udupi, Yadagiri, Raichuru and Belagavi districts regarding measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The Chief Minister instructed officials to monitor the investments in taluka centres. He also ordered to create a task force in the village panchayats, who will be monitoring things closely.

The Chief Minister also directed for the creation of ward-level watchdog committee in every village and city and an FIR should be registered in case of a home quarantine violation. Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, Police Chief Director Praveen Sood, Health Department general secretary Javed Akhtar and secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four police shot in violent protests after Trump vows to bring in U.S. military

Four St Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military to halt the spreading clashes. Trump...

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists

The euro inched slightly lower on Tuesday as the dollar gained some strength, though the pair remained close to an 11-week high as investors maintained their hope in a global economic recovery post coronavirus.The optimistic mood persisted ...

EIB signs EUR 95million loan with Estonian railway firm 'Eesti Raudtee'

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a EUR 95 million, 25-year tenor, loan agreement with the Estonian national railway company Eesti Raudtee. The Estonian Railways will use the funds to modernise tracks and the control-command and s...

41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.While 243 people have recov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020