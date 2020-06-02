Man jumps in front of Telangana CM's convoy, taken into custody

A person jumped in front of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's convoy on Tuesday, while the latter was returning after paying tribute to the martyrs of Telangana statehood movement at Gun Park area on the occasion of the state's formation day in Hyderabad. The accused was stopped and immediately taken into custody by policemen to the Saifabad police station.

According to Saifabad Police, the chief minister was on his way to Pragathi Bhavan when the person leapt in front of his car. "Further investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)