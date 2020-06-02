DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 2

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 2

** TALLINN - Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz will visit Tallinn and meet with his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. ** BUDAPEST- Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok and Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjárto meet in Budapest to discuss easing border restrictions in the region and also in the European Union. ** LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting of his top ministers, a day after introducing new measures to relax a stringent lockdown. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives Ukraine counterpart Kuyleba Dmytro in Berlin - 1000 GMT. ** LONDON- British Health Secretary Matt Hancock updates lawmakers on the UK's response to the COVID-19 pandemic - 1130 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Calvino to participate at session in senate - 1400 GMT.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba speak to reporters on the sidelines of a joint meeting. GREECE - Greek, Israeli and Cypriot energy ministers speak at a virtual conference on their energy partnership and its role in regional energy security and economic cooperation in the age of COVID-19. BRUSSELS - The European Commission's top economy official, Valdis Dombrovskis, and France's EU affairs minister, Amelie de Montchalin, discuss the proposed 750 billion euro economic stimulus plan on a webinar - 1400 GMT. BERLIN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential office head Andriy Yermak will pay a visit to Berlin. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 ** ATHENS - Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion – 1500 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin holds call with G7 finance ministers. ** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva takes part in online forum - 1800 GMT. ** MOSCOW - WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge is to brief online Russian language media on COVID-19 - 1000 GMT. ** ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio meets French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Rome and hold joint news conference - 1600 GMT. LONDON- UK financial services minister John Glen speaks on government priorities for recovery following COVID-19 at investment webinar - 0830 GMT. PRAGUE - Slovakia's new Prime Minister Igor Matovic visits Prague to meet his counterpart Andrej Babis and other officials.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to participate in online economy forum - 0700 GMT. ** MADRID - The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, participates in "Nueva Economia Forum" online meeting - 0900 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds regular briefing to discuss global economy and the impact of the COVID-19pandemic on emerging market and developing countries - 1430 GMT. CHILE – 9th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia. HONG KONG - Tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of justice BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU transport ministers - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5

GREECE - The Economist holds conference entitled "Euro zone's quest for a coronavirus vaccine". Eurogroup's head Mario Centeno, EU Commission's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou will speak - 1430 GMT. GLOBAL - World Environment Day.

SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 6

LJUBLJANA - Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio visits Slovenia. SEOUL - South Korea marks the 65th anniversary of Memorial Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 8 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 9

VIENNA - 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference via video conference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 VIENNA - 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via video conference.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 DODOMA - Tanzania finance minister presents 2020/21 fiscal budget to parliament

NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister is scheduled to present the government's budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year to parliament - 1200 GMT FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day.

GAZA - 13th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - WENDESDAY, JUNE 17

GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. MOSCOW - Russian Energy minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak attends a conference on COVID-19 and the future of energy sector. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.

MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24 CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration.

Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 25

LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

