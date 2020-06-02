HC directs TN prison authorities to file report on COVID-19 affected prisoners

Taking into account the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu prisons, the Madras high court on Tuesday directed the prison authorities to file a report on the number of such affected prisoners. A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha also directed the authorities to include the recovery details, if any.

The bench passed the order on the plea moved by V Sangeetha - wife of a Cuddalore prisoner seeking parole for her husband Saravan, a life convict. Sangeetha wanted her husband out of the prison as she was worried after reading news reports that many prison inmates across the state have turned Covid-19 positive.

She further added that Saravanan's mother is also gravely ill and requires constant medical attention. To make both ends meet, Saravanan's mother has decided to sell their family properties for which consent of Saravanan is required.

Therefore, she wanted the court to direct the prison authorities to grant her husband one-month parole. Recording the submissions, the court directed the authorities to file the detailed report in two weeks.