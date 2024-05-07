Left Menu

13-feet-long python rescued from Haridwar's Ismailpur village

Chaos erupted after a giant python entered the fields adjacent to Ismailpur village of Laksar tehsil of Haridwar district. The forest workers had to sweat hard to rescue the python, which was 13 feet long and weighed about one and a quarter quintal. After a lot of effort, the python was rescued and released to a safe place in the forest.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:29 IST
13-feet-long python rescued from Haridwar's Ismailpur village
Python rescued from Haridwar's Ismailpur village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted after a giant python entered the fields adjacent to Ismailpur village of Laksar tehsil in Haridwar district. The forest workers had to sweat hard to rescue the python, which was 13 feet long and weighed about one and a quarter quintal. After a lot of effort, the python was rescued and released to a safe place in the forest. As soon as summer begins, wild animals start entering areas inhabited by humans in search of water. On Monday, a huge python entered the field adjacent to Ismailpur village in Laksar tehsil of Haridwar.

When the nearby farmers saw the python, they also lost their senses. The forest department was immediately informed. As soon as the information was received, the team of Laksar Forest Department reached the spot and started rescuing the python. The python hiding in the bushes was rescued after immense effort.

Range Officer Shailendra Singh Negi said that as soon as the information was received, the Forest Department team reached the spot and the python was rescued and released safely into the forest. "This python was about 13 feet long and its weight was around 1.25 quintal, hence it took time for the forest workers to rescue it, but with the help of the villagers, the forest workers successfully rescued this giant python and released it in the reserved forest area," said Range Officer Shailendra Singh Negi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024