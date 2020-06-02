Left Menu
HC seeks to know Odisha govt's plan on Rath Jatra in Puri

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:49 IST
The Orissa High Court on Tuesday adjourned to June 9 the hearing of a PIL pertaining to Lord Jagannaths Rath Jatra to be held this month in Puri and asked the advocate general to get instructions regarding the matter from the state government by the next date. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq asked the AG to furnish details about the governments plan on Rath Jatra adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Apprehending mass gathering and violation of the guidelines during the Rath Jatra, a Ganjam-based cultural organisation approached the high court. In this connection, four intervention petitions have also been filed in the high court.

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) made it clear that the 12the-century shrine will remain out of bounds for devotees till completion of the Rath Jatra festival. People should not congregate in Puri to witness the lords 'Snan Purnima' on June 5, Rath Jatra on June 23 and other related festivals, it said.

