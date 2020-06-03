Left Menu
Development News Edition

State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers:Madras HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:56 IST
State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers:Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the State cannot be ungrateful to the migrant workers having extracted work from them and directed it to provide food and shelter for the stranded labourers "on a war-footing." Additional Solicitor General G.Rajagopalan submitted that comprehensive directions have been given by the Supreme Court and the same is being followed. The migrant labourers are not charged even for train travel as per the apex court order, the ASG said and sought time to file a comprehensive report and counter in the matter.

Petitioner-advocate AP Suryaprakasam submitted that thousands of migrant labourers are without food and shelter and they are loitering in the railway stations and so, they should be provided with food, shelter and medical facilities. The petitioner has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking a direction to produce Ilayaraja and 400 others who have allegedly been illegally detained by the Superintendent of Police,Sangli, Maharashtra.

When the matter came up for hearing today through video conference, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Justice R Hemalatha said: "It is the duty of the State to see that every migrant worker is provided with adequate food, drinking water, shelter and medical facilities. Having extracted work from the migrant labourers, State cannot be ungrateful.

Hence, the State Government is directed to identify the migrant labourers who are without food, shelter and medical facilities and provide the same to them on war-footing basis and file a report in the next hearing." The bench then posted the matter for further hearing to June 8. Last month when the case came up, the division bench observed that though the central and state governments have taken care of every section of the society to the maximum extent possible, the guest workers and agricultural workforce were neglected.

While referring to the sufferings of the migrant workers, the court said "..one cannot control his/her tears after seeing the pathetic condition of migrant labourers shown in the media for the past one month.It is nothing but a human tragedy...." It then asked the Central and state governments to file a detailed report on such stranded guest workers. PTI COR BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Half of Israelis support West Bank; The COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tri...

"No justice, no peace": Thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Many of the protesters wore face mas...

Flight operations at Mumbai airport, suspended at 2.30 pm due to cyclone Nisarga, resume

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which was suspended at 2.30 pm, has now resumed, a spokesperson of GVK said on Wednesday. MIAL, the private airport operator, had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspen...

Coal Ministry takes initiatives to re-visit old laws to open up coal sector

Ministry of Coal has taken initiatives to re-visit old laws with an aim to improve efficiency, ease of doing business and to open up the coal sector which would result in improving domestic coal production and reduce imports. In the present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020