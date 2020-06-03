DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 3

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

** ANKARA - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks at news conference following the coronavirus science committee meeting - 1600 GMT. ATHENS - Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion – 1500 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin holds call with G7 finance ministers. WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva takes part in online forum - 1800 GMT. MOSCOW - WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge is to brief online Russian language media on COVID-19 - 1000 GMT. ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio meets French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Rome and hold joint news conference - 1600 GMT. LONDON- UK financial services minister John Glen speaks on government priorities for recovery following COVID-19 at investment webinar - 0830 GMT. PRAGUE - Slovakia's new Prime Minister Igor Matovic visits Prague to meet his counterpart Andrej Babis and other officials.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

** DA NANG - Economic Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states hold a special summit via video link with counterparts in Japan, China, and South Korea amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire discuss progress being made on establishing a Europe-based rival to U.S. cloud providers Amazon, Microsoft and Google - 1100 GMT. ** MADRID - The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli participates in "Nueva Economia Forum" online meeting - 0900 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics on European plans for economic revival after the COVID-19 pandemic - 1230 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to participate in online economy forum - 0700 GMT. MADRID - The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, participates in "Nueva Economia Forum" online meeting - 0900 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds regular briefing to discuss global economy and the impact of the COVID-19pandemic on emerging market and developing countries - 1430 GMT. CHILE – 9th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia.

HONG KONG - Tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of justice

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU transport ministers - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5 GREECE - The Economist holds conference entitled "Euro zone's quest for a coronavirus vaccine". Eurogroup's head Mario Centeno, EU Commission's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou will speak - 1430 GMT.

GLOBAL - World Environment Day. SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 6 LJUBLJANA - Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio visits Slovenia.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 65th anniversary of Memorial Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to give a speech on: "strengthening NATO is "an increasingly competitive world" as part of the virtual Brussels Forum think-tank events - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 ** ATHENS - Italian foreign minister visits Greece, will meet his Greek counterpart.

VIENNA - 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference via video conference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 VIENNA - 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via video conference.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 DODOMA - Tanzania finance minister presents 2020/21 fiscal budget to parliament

NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister is scheduled to present the government's budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year to parliament - 1200 GMT FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day.

GAZA - 13th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15

** BRUSSELS - NATO pre-defence ministerial online news conference by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WENDESDAY, JUNE 17 GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. MOSCOW - Russian Energy minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak attends a conference on COVID-19 and the future of energy sector. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's budget chief Johannes Hahn, present the EU draft general budget for 2021 and the annual management and performance report for 2019.

BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan.

LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address.

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx