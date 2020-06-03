Left Menu
Delhi riots: Police files charge sheet in case of school burning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:10 IST
Delhi Police Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court here in relation to riots that took place in February during anti-CAA protest in which the building of a private school was burnt down in North East Delhi. Faisal Farooque, owner of Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar locality was among the 18 arrested, for alleged involvement in burning and damaging the property of adjacent DRP Convent School. Apart from DRP Convent School, a sweet shop was also set on fire and one of its employees, Dilbar Negi, was trapped inside and his charred dead body was found later, police said.

The Crime Branch of Delhi police filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar against Farooque and others for allegedly conspiring with Popular Front of India, Pinjratod group, Jamia Coordination Committee and Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz for creating riots, in and around his school. Several members of these organisations have already been charge sheeted in other cases arising out of the riots.

Police alleged that "the rioters had camped inside and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani School. They also threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose, from the terrace of Rajdhani School." “The rioters had used ropes to climb down from the terrace of Rajdhani School into the compound of DRP Convent School and then the mob had set the school on fire. The mob had looted the computers and other expensive items from DRP Convent School,” the charge sheet said. Both DRP Convent School and Rajdhani School are adjacent to each other.

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the IPC for the offences including attempt to murder (307), rioting (147 and 148), Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc. (153-A), criminal conspiracy (120-B) and dacoity (395) and various sections of Arms Act. The case was registered on the complaint of the owner and manager of DRP Convent Public School.

The charge sheet said the “rioters” had also burned down a building which stood right in front of Rajdhani School, on the other side of the road. “Dilbar Negi, an employee with Anil Sweets (whose building was burnt) was trapped inside and his charred dead body was found later by the police.

“Eighteen persons, including Faisal Farooque, who is the owner of Rajdhani School, have been arrested in this case. During investigation it has been found that Faisal Farooque had hatched a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around Rajdhani School. “On Farooque’s instructions, the adjacent and rival DRP Convent School, 2 parking lots run by the other party and the building of Anil Sweets was systematically destroyed by the mob,” the charge sheet said. Farooque’s call detail analysis and links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjratod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and some other fundamental muslim clerics, it said. Further investigation against other accused persons, who have already been identified in the case, will continue, it said.

