Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC and StanChart back China security law for Hong Kong

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:08 IST
HSBC and StanChart back China security law for Hong Kong

HSBC and Standard Chartered banks gave their backing to China's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong on Wednesday in a break from their usual policy of political neutrality. HSBC's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Wong signed a petition backing the law, the bank said. HSBC "respects and supports all laws that stabilise Hong Kong's social order," it said in a post on social media in China.

StanChart later said it believed the law can "help maintain the long term economic and social stability of Hong Kong". Both banks are based in Britain but have a significant Asia focus.

Now Europe's largest bank, HSBC has its origins in Hong Kong, a British colony until 1997. It has previously avoided weighing in on the political situation there in recent months, while facing increased calls in Chinese state media to make its position clear. A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment beyond the contents of the post.

Wong, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told the official Xinhua news agency in an interview published on Wednesday he hoped the law could bring stability to Hong Kong. HSBC moved its headquarters to London in 1993, but Hong Kong is still its biggest market. It has invested billions of dollars in China to grow its market share in the world's second-largest economy, and it has become harder for the bank to follow an apolitical line as it faces criticism from both the pro- and anti-Beijing camps.

"The U.S. no longer considers Hong Kong autonomous from China and there are risks that HSBC becomes a political football after Peter Wong's declaration of support for the new national security law," Will Howlett, analyst at HSBC shareholder Quilter Cheviot, said. Western human rights groups were critical.

"Does HSBC feel compelled to weigh in on other laws in other countries? We have watched over the past week China clearly assert pressure on businesses and other actors to show their support for the law to create the illusion of support," said Sophie Richardson, China director for U.S.-based Human Rights Watch. HSBC was caught up in Hong Kong’s months-long anti-government protests, with its branches vandalised and bronze lion statues outside its headquarters defaced during a protest march on Jan. 1.

Some protesters accused HSBC of being complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support protesters, accusations the bank denied. Some of HSBC's corporate peers have faced retribution from Beijing for perceived support for the anti-government protesters. Cathay Pacific Airways last year was forced to suspend staff involved in the protests, and chief executive Rupert Hogg and his top deputy resigned in August.

AUTHORITARIAN Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms, such as an independent legal system and right to protest, not enjoyed on the mainland.

The city was rocked by unrest last year by pro-democracy protesters fearing an erosion of those freedoms by Communist Party rulers in Beijing. China denies this and accuses the West of stirring up trouble. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said London would not walk away from the people of Hong Kong if China imposed the new law.

Britain has called the law "authoritarian" and said it is in breach of the "one country, two systems" principle enshrined in a 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. Jardines Group, one of Hong Kong's original foreign trading houses, published a full-page statement in the pro-Beijing newspaper, Ta Kung Pao, saying it was important to enact a legal framework to safeguard the city's national security.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Convalescent plasma fails to help in Chinese study; timing of test may affect result

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Convalescent plasma disappoints in Chinese trial In...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro climb on robust risk appetite as lockdowns ease

A gauge of global equity markets rose and the euro gained against the dollar on Wednesday, both for a seventh session, indicating strong risk appetite as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus boosted investor confidence. Inv...

J&K: Private transporters postpone proposed strike after meeting govt officials

Private transporters in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night postponed their proposed strike after holding a meeting with some government officials here. Earlier during the day, the private transporters had announced the suspension of tanke...

US: Tennessee county has highest virus caseload

A small county in the northwest corner of Tennessee is once again leading the US in active coronavirus cases per capita after an outbreak at a state prison. An analysis by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows Lake County, with a populati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020