Lt Gen Manoj Pande assumes command of Andaman and Nicobar Command

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has assumed command of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:10 IST
Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has assumed command of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

It is the only operational Tri-Service Command of the Indian Armed Forces, based at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

For long, India has been developing its military capabilities in the Andaman Islands in a big way. The strategic archipelago is very close to the mouth of the Malacca Straits. (ANI)

