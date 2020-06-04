People with med emergency can get e-pass to enter Delhi, AAP govt tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday by the AAP government that its guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown allow people with medical emergencies to enter the national capital by applying for an e-pass which will be made available to them. The Delhi government said its Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order on June 1 with regard to prohibited and permitted activities, during the phased reopening - unlock 1, and the guidelines permit entry into the national capital from neighbouring states in case of medical emergencies.

The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan by additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the Delhi government. Taking note of the submission and the DDMA order of June 1, the bench disposed of a plea by lawyer Kushagra Kumar seeking immediate de-sealing of Delhi borders to enable citizens in NCR or other states to access central government hospitals and medical facilities in the national capital.

While disposing of the matter, the court directed Delhi government to upload the June 1 order on its various department websites today itself in a prominent manner and have it highlighted for easy access by the citizens. The AAP government has sealed the Delhi borders for one week starting June 1 and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment. Delhi hospitals should be reserved for the people of Delhi.

Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Ghaziabad and Delhi-Noida borders are shut for a week. Only essential service providers will be allowed and employees could cross the border by showing their identification cards or ID cards, Kejriwal had said. The plea had said those working in Delhi and residing in NCR like Noida and Gurugram or other states are deprived of their right to avail central government's medical facilities like AIIMS in Delhi.

"The order of the Delhi government is not only inhumane and illegal but authoritarian in nature. Instead of creating medical infrastructure and working to ensure medical facilities, it is sealing the borders and thereby stopping people from availing medical facilities in central government hospitals in Delhi," it had claimed..