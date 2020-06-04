Amendment to Essential Commodities Act will pave way for 'One Nation, One Agri Market', says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday expressed happiness over the Central government's decision to approve an amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, paving way for 'One Nation, One Agri Market.' Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "First time in history, farmers can sell their produce in any state, at a price they deem fit. After One Nation, One Tax and One Nation, One Ration Card, this realises the dream of 'One Market' for our farmers. I congratulate all farmers, especially from Punjab."

The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved the amendment to the six decades-old Essential Commodities Act, following up on Centre's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' economic stimulus measures. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had stated that the amendment in the Act will help attract investments to the farm sector. (ANI)